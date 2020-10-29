A casual election to fill the seat vacated by Miriam Dalli in the European Parliament is being held on Thursday.

Dalli resigned her seat in the EP to be coopted to the Maltese Parliament, filling the seat vacated by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

The Electoral Commission said it will be receiving nominations from eligible candidates who contested the European Parliamentary election on May 25, 2019 and who were not elected between Friday and Tuesday from 9am to noon.

Cyrus Engerer is in lead position to take the seat, as he was fifth in line after the Labour party's four MEPs.

Another casual election will be held on the same day on the 13th electoral district following the death of Nationalist MP Frederick Azzopardi on October 17.

The PN's other candidates on the Gozo district who are eligible to contest the casual election are Joseph Ellis, Ryan Mercieca, Ċensu Galea, Maria Portelli, and Jason Zammit.

Charles Polidano, who represented the Democratic Party was also on the list of candidates.

Vote counting for the EP election start at 9.30am, that for the 13th district at 8.30am.