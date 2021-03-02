The Association of Catering Establishments has joined the chorus of voices calling for stricter enforcement of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It said the selfish few engaging in mass activities in unlicenced places, including private households, are “jeopardising all the sacrifices and efforts” made by the majority of residents in Malta.

In a statement on Tuesday, which came after Malta registered a record 336 new COVID-19 cases, it said that the majority of catering establishments have been following anti-COVID 19 measures throughout the past year.

Earlier, nurses, doctors, teachers and the opposition nationalist party called for stricter enforcement.

Catering establishments have been “highly hit” by the pandemic and there is “no scientific evidence” that there are widespread cases deriving from restaurants, ACE said.

Nevertheless, they were made to “carry the sacrifice” due to the “irresponsible activity” of certain people.

An illegal rave party was held last weekend in the White Rocks area and a person is expected to be charged in court.

Although most establishments managed to remain open and retain employees, their sacrifice is “laudable”, the association said.

It pointed out that bars and clubs have been suffering even more due to the extended closure order, which has now been in place for a number of months.

“Although one appreciates government’s financial assistance, it is definitely far from enough to cover the expenses and losses incurred,” the ACE said.

It called on the authorities to engage into “more pro-active enforcement” to ensure that the “mass activities” last weekend and the weekend after carnival “do not put the entire population at risk”.

People should realise that defeating the rules in any way will be self-defeating in the longer term, it said.

It noted that the non-issuance of refunds by certain accommodation establishments for carnival bookings in Gozo, led to “apparent adherence to rules” during that weekend, but the problem was postponed to the following weekend.

It was time for some people to “take responsibility for their irresponsible actions”, the ACE said.