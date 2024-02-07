The Chamber of Architects (KTP) has launched an investigation into Tuesday’s incident in Gżira when scaffolding and the façade of a construction site crashed onto Triq Belvedere, missing pedestrians by just metres.

“As we always do in such cases, we immediately begin an investigation to establish the facts of the incident. Such an investigation helps establish whether there exists any prima facie evidence of professional negligence by any of the architects involved in such a project,” KTP president Andre Pizzuto told Times of Malta on Wednesday.

He said the investigation, which began minutes after the incident was reported in the media, is seeking to establish the extent of the involvement of the architect who acquired the planning permission during the construction works, as well as the role of any other architects in the project.

He stressed that the launching of an investigation did not imply any wrongdoing.

Developer Kris Calleja and architect Colin Zammit applied to demolish various properties on Triq Belvedere to build a hotel, which will include a new façade identical to the existing one, in the interest of “maintaining the visual rhythm” of the streetscape.

According to publicly available documents, the Building and Construction Authority issued a stop notice just after the collapse, "except to render the site safe".

Pizzuto said the incident “is yet another demonstration of the inadequacy of the industry’s regulatory framework”.

“While the authorities will undoubtedly claim they are fulfilling their obligations to the full extent of the law, such statements do not bring any reassurance.”

Pizzuto said that since launching its vision for the industry in 2019, the BCA had “refused to engage in a meaningful strategic discussion on the priorities for the industry reform and how these fit in a wider framework.” Even previous ministers for the sector refused to engage with the Chamber on the reforms that were needed or to include it in their planning.

“The picture that is emerging, particularly after the public inquiry (into Jean Paul Sofia’s death in 2022) is one where the BCA is at a complete loss as to where to start given the issue's complexity, and that the political leadership is weak and ineffective. This paralysis, coupled with the lack of industry knowledge, is resulting in this prolonged crisis. The draft regulations that are being sent to us are chaotic, disjointed and piecemeal,” Pizzuto said.

“It is most unfortunate that while the BCA and its advisors attempt to grapple with the situation, public safety is put at risk. Meanwhile, the chamber's offers to provide consultancy to the government was, until the last cabinet reshuffle, summarily dismissed. It is unclear whether this reluctance to seek the assistance of the chamber is a result of political direction or personal egos. Either way, this situation is undermining the public interest,” he added.

He said the chamber’s request for public funding to address deficiencies in the practice of the profession kept being rejected by the minister responsible for the sector despite approvals from the Finance Ministry.

Pizzuto said he recently met Justice Minister Jonathan Attard, now responsible for the sector’s reform, “who seemed to be significantly more receptive to collaboration” together with other principal stakeholders such as the MDA.