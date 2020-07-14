A mother-of-two who was stabbed to death had tolerated her former partner’s abusive behaviour until she discovered that he had been cheating on her, a court heard on Tuesday.

Justin Borg, 33, stands accused of murdering Chantelle Chetcuti outside a Żabbar bar in February. Chetcuti had been playing billiards in the bar when Borg allegedly beckoned her outside and stabbed her multiple times in the head and chest.

Testifying on Tuesday, a cousin of Chetcuti’s recalled how, as a teenager, Borg would show up outside Checuti’s house, aiming small stones at the balcony to attract her attention.

When the couple got together, before their children were born, Borg would threaten to overdose if Chetcuti ever dumped him, the court heard.

Throughout their relationship, Chetcuti had allegedly suffered various instances of domestic abuse, her cousin said, adding that the victim had tolerated his aggressive behaviour as long as she could trust him.

But that was before she discovered that Borg had been cheating on her and had even lent money to the woman he was allegedly having an affair with, the victim’s cousin explained.

The witness recalled episodes of stalking experienced by Chetcuti, details of which were not to be published under court order.

Days before the Sunday evening when Chetcuti was killed, she had faced another violent episode.

Her cousin told the court, presided over by magistrate Rachel Montebello, that Borg had allegedly crashed his car into a wall while Chetcuti was seated as a passenger.

Moreover, when a group of friends were once planning a trip to Gozo, Chetcuti had voiced her fear on a group chat, remarking, “If I’m still alive,” her cousin explaining that the victim had feared that Borg would beat her.

A common friend of the cousins for the past 16 years also testified that on the day of the alleged murder, she had been planning a picnic with Chetcuti, but their plans were put off when Chetcuti had decided to go out elsewhere.

After the alleged victim had broken up with Borg, he still followed her about, turning up at different places, even after she moved back to her mother’s home.

Borg is pleading not guilty to the murder.

The case continues next month. Inspector Kurt Zahra is prosecuting. Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb are defence counsel. Lawyer Stephanie Caruana is appearing parte civile.