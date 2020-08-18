Coronavirus is: “smelly”, “silly”, “a boring life” and “a tragic disease”. These were among the replies given by children aged three and 15 to Claudia Calleja when she asked them what they think about life with coronavirus.

Children of all ages are missing their friends and most want to return to school where they feel they can learn better.

“I want to go to school to meet my friends,” says five-year-old Emily. Sam, 8, agrees: “I hate coronavirus because we cannot go out much, I can’t meet my friends, especially the ones who have a cold.”

Thirteen-year-old Zach speaks about missing his friends and “a normal life”.

“I never thought I would say this but I do miss school because all I get to do is stay inside,” he says.

Sara, also 13, adds: “If it’s under control, I definitely think we should go back as I feel I learn better when someone is explaining rather than reading notes.”

Schools were shut down in mid-March soon after the first case of coronavirus was detected in Malta and lessons continued online. But as the number of cases of coronavirus spiralled over the past few weeks, there is uncertainty as to whether schools will reopen in September.

Earlier this week, Education Minister Owen Bonnici insisted schools will reopen saying teachers are in favour of doing so. However, the Union of Professional Educators, an affiliate of the UĦM, said that reopening schools is unrealistic and needs to be reconsidered and not promoted.

Commissioner for Children Pauline Miceli is calling on children to be prioritised over mass events and gatherings. During a series of online meetings as part of the European Network of Young Advisers, children showed that the power and impact of face-to-face learning was priceless and incomparable, she said.

“Authorities should do everything within their power to guarantee that. Children need to come before other mass events and gatherings, which will only have a short-term impact on boosting the economy. Children have rights, which should be upheld and protected; they are not an afterthought,” she said, noting that schools across Europe are reopening with safety measures in place.

Faye, 9, hopes schools will reopen: “I like staying home but I look forward to going back to school to meet my friends and learn so one day I’ll get a good job.”

While many children said they look forward to what they know is familiar, some are concerned about what school will look like if they return after so long.

Katya, 15, has mixed feelings: “Our education has been affected due to coronavirus and working from home as no one is used to this situation, and also going to school with lots of restrictions sounds very hard but I do miss meeting my friends and so that is a reason I would want schools to open.”

Ben, 11, is also concerned about the restrictions: “I am scared that they won’t let us play outside and then I‘ll be forced to stay in one class all day.”

What is coronavirus for children?

There was consensus here with all children acknowledging coronavirus is “something bad”. According to Kristina, three, “coronavirus is silly” and “it jumps on people” and “makes people sad”. Adam, four, knows “it makes people sick”.

In the words of eight-year-old Emily: “It’s a virus and it’s bad for us… it shouldn’t have been invented.”

For 12-year-old Jade, it’s “a tragic disease… it’s horrible and I hate it. We have to stay in lockdown all the time and can’t touch anybody and anything”.

Faye, nine, adds: “It’s bad because if you get it, you get really sick you can even die.” Sam, eight, elaborates: “It started from animals and then it evolved to humans.”

While the younger ones understood it was a bad thing, the older children had a clearer understanding of the virus’s origins and long-term effects.

Kayta, 15, says: “Coronavirus is a disease which is currently a global pandemic as it is being passed on at a very fast rate.”

“I think it’s bad thing because of the losses we’re experiencing, because of the economy slowing down and our education being affected negatively,” says Sara.

“I dislike coronavirus because lots of people are losing money and jobs, I also cannot see my friends and neither celebrate my birthday,” says Zach.

Some saw the silver lining. Like Paula, seven, and Michela, six, who said “people don’t go out and there’s less pollution”.

What do you miss doing?

‘Friends’ topped the list when asked what they missed, with some saying they missed being able to invite friends over, have sleepovers and go out on play dates.

“I miss my friends. Going to the playground. Going to restaurants. You can’t do barbeques or sleepovers,” said Emily, eight.

They spoke about having to remain home and missing out on activities. “I miss seeing my friends, going to after school activities (ballet and contemporary) and going on a family vacation,” said Sara.

Zach said he missed the “normal life” and Julian complained about social distancing saying: “I miss touching all the stuff in the world.” Andre, seven, misses hugging friends and extended family.

Are masks important?

Julian, five, loves his mask. “It is important, so the germs do not go into the mouths of others”.

The majority found masks annoying but important. Seven-year-old Charley said: “Masks make me uncomfortable but I wear them to stay safe.”

Emily agreed saying that while masks made her sweaty, they were important not to spread germs.

According to Ben, “it is important but it is so annoying. It’s important so that you don’t breathe in other people’s faces and it protects other people and yourself.”

How will it go away?

“I think we will either find a vaccine or we will slowly become immune to it,” says Zach as Charley piles the pressure on doctors: “I think it’s up to doctors to find a cure.”

Others think the public have a role to play. Paula and Michela agree: “If people start obeying rules and keep on wearing masks” it will go away.

Ben is worried that if people continue gathering in groups it will never go away. Katya has her own view: “I don’t think it will ever completely go away but I think it will become less of an issue, similar to the flu. I think that this will happen once an injection or some form of medication is invented.”

Julian has a different solution: “The president will make COVID-19 go away.”

What would you tell coronavirus?

“Naughty!” - Kristina, 3

“Move out of the way!” - Julian, 5

“I would spray sanitiser all over it. I would kill it” - Paula and Michaela, 6 and 7

“I would say: Aaaagh! Because I’m scared” – Andre, 7

“Go away stupid! Away from humans and to another planet!” – Sam, 8

“You’re doing a lot of bad things and making people sad. Get better manners!” - Faye, 9

“Why? Why? Why? Why did you start a pandemic? Why stop school? I’d annoy it with all my questions,” – Jade, 12

“Get lost!” - Zach, 13

“I’ll ask for the cure and when it is planning to leave” – Sara, 13