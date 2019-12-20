Economy Minister Chris Cardona wants former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri kicked out of the party immediately.

In a post on Facebook on Friday morning, Dr Cardona said that although it is too late now as the damage to the party and the government had been done, he would like to see Mr Schembri expelled from the party as soon as possible.

“I had a lot to say on what’s been happening but I felt that as a minister I should express opinions within the party structures. However, now I feel that lines have been crossed and as deputy leader of the party that I love so much, I cannot remain silent. Keith Schembri should be expelled from the party immediately even though it is already too late. The damage has been done but the party must send a strong signal, otherwise, it will be an accomplice,” he wrote in his post.

“I would also like to clarify that contrary to statements that have been made, it is not Keith Schembri who led the party to 10 electoral victories but the people who put their trust in the party which they believe has the best vision for the country,” he continued.

He was referring to comments Mr Schembri gave Times of Malta earlier this week when he denied that he was a traitor to Labour supporters.

According to media reports, Mr Schembri and businessman Yorgen Fenech, charged with complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, had plotted to "frame" Dr Cardona for the murder.

Dr Cardona and at least one member of his staff were briefly called in for questioning in relation to the murder probe in November, leading Dr Cardona to suspend himself from his ministerial post. He was later reinstated.

Investigators are in possession of a typed note that had allegedly been passed on to Mr Fenech while in police custody directing him to pin the murder on Dr Cardona and providing details of how this should be done.

The letter was alleged to have been passed on to him by doctor Adrian Vella.

