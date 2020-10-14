Updated 1.45pm

Dingli residents and environmental activists disrupted the felling of Carob trees estimated to be hundreds of years old on Wednesday, after workers turned out to clear the way for a controversial road project through Dingli farmland.

An Environment Authority permit allows the uprooting of trees, including two carob trees and a pomegranate tree as well as the “heavy pruning” of an additional carob tree.

The trees are being cleared as part of a plan for a road through farmland to connect Sqaq MUSEUM and id-Dahla tas Sienja, two narrow alleyways in the heart of the locality.

Infrastructure Malta employees arrived on site at about 11am and began clearing away Carob trees in id-Dahla tas Sienja. Shortly after, Dingli residents and Moviment Graffiti activists arrived on the scene and works stopped.

It is not known how many trees had been cut down before works were interrupted.

The permit stipulates that the authority should be notified of the commencement of works at least a week ahead of their planned start.

Moviment Graffiti criticized the move and said that Infrastructure Malta was “flouting the rules” and undermining the appeals process.

“Infrastructure Malta once again flouting the rules, having turned up to cut down 300-years-old carob trees in Dingli, just one day after the permit was given by ERA,” Graffitti said in a Facebook post.

“However, the public has the right to a 30 day period in which they can appeal the decision, and residents are on site to remind Infrastructure Malta of this.”

Environment minister's defence

Asked by Times of Malta why works had began to clear the carob trees before the public had had an opportunity to appeal, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said that he was informed that works were being carried out according to ERA guidelines that had been agreed upon.

“There was a formal exchange of correspondence between the two entities, that being ERA and Infrastructure Malta, which set the guidelines that works should be adhered to,” Farrugia said.

“I am informed that works are adhering to this agreement.”

Pressed on why works had overlapped with tho time for the public to appeal, the Minister said; “I suggest you raise this concern with the minister who initiated the works.”

Residents and activists had a stand off with authorities over the road last month, when workers turned up with heavy machinery to begin works.

Two Church commissions, The Catholic Cultural Heritage Commission (KPKK) and the Interdiocesan Environment Commission (KA), also voices their opposition to the project on Wednesday, saying the planned road would threaten farmers' livelihoods and harm the environment.

Church commissions' concerns

Two church commissions on Wednesday also voiced concerns about plans for a new road in Dingli which will cut across several fields.

The Catholic Cultural Heritage Commission (KPKK) and the Interdiocesan Environment Commission (KA) said the road would threaten farmers' livelihoods and harm the environment.

The new road is meant to link Daħla tas-Sienja with Sqaq il-MUSEUM. Protests were held last week when workers turned up to kick off the project. Since then, Dingli residents have received leaflets from Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg defending the project.

"It is indeed ironic that Infrastructure Malta undertook the work on this street just after the public consultation stage of the draft Rural Policy and Design Guidance 2020, which is supposed to support farmers in their agricultural activities. The project goes against the aims of this policy since it threatens farmers’ livelihood," the commissions said.

"Infrastructure Malta’s arguments that this road is needed in the event of a future emergency is as dangerous as it is flawed. If Infrastructure Malta’s arguments were to hold, then many village cores in Malta and Gozo might as well be demolished so that their narrow streets and alleys, which give such historic centres their character, would be widened."

The commissions also deplored the permit granted to Infrastructure Malta by the Environmental and Resources Authority (ERA) to remove carob trees estimated to be hundreds of years old for the formation of the new road.

The new road, they said, would wreak havoc on the natural, cultural and architectural heritage and its context and threaten the livelihood of the farming community. The works also risk damaging the ancient Chapel of Saint Domenica at Ħal Tartarni. This chapel is one of the few remaining medieval examples of architecture in Malta.

"Infrastructure Malta needs to be re-integrated fully into the planning process. A review should be urgently carried out to curb the exemptions granted to Infrastructure Malta that allow it not to have to apply for full development permissions for certain projects, thus excluding such projects from the scrutiny of the public," the commissions said.

"Infrastructure Malta has become one of the government’s agencies that pose a threat to farmers’ livelihoods and the natural and cultural heritage. Hence, the regulation of its activities needs to be increased and not reduced; let alone eliminated."

The commissions requested the shelving of the plan to build this road, the safeguarding of the natural environment and farmers’ livelihood and the carrying out of the necessary studies to preserve the chapel and its context.