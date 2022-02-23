Ċikku Fenech's abandoned field in Mosta, planned to be transformed into a public garden, will be dedicated and named after the late president of Puttinu Cares, doctor Victor Calvagna.

This was announced by Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Communities Alex Muscat on Wednesday.

In a video post on Facebook, the Parliamentary Secretary said:

“A few weeks ago, I had the pleasure of meeting with Prof. Victor Calvagna’s family and together we decided to dedicate this garden to his memory.”

Calvagna, a much-loved paediatric cancer specialist, died on January 4, aged 63, one week after he was hit by a car in Qawra.

His funeral last month was attended by hundreds of people.

Muscat said it was only fitting for the garden to be dedicated to Calvagna, whose work revolved around the wellbeing of children.

Back in August, Muscat, along with Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, announced how the abandoned and dilapidated field in Mosta will be turned into a green lung for local residents, as part of a €4.5 million investment in greening projects.

It is to be financed by the National Development and Social Fund, which invests money earned through the sale of Maltese passports, and administered and implemented by GreenServ.