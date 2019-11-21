Civil society groups Repubblika, Occupy Justice and blogger Manuel Delia are holding another protest in Valletta on Friday calling for Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s resignation.

The protest will begin at 6.30pm at Castille Place.

The groups said that the prime minister needed to shoulder political responsibility because had he not failed to have chief of staff Keith Schembri and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi removed, 'Daphne Caruana Galizia would still be alive.'

“To protect his friends, Joseph Muscat has suffocated the rule of law, allowed impunity to be sown and as a result seen Malta reaping violence,” the groups said.

They insisted that it should be left up to Parliament to lead Malta and that MPs from both sides of the house who counted themselves as honest should seek to remove “the corrupt and the accomplices of murderers” while embarking on a “cleansing of public life” in Malta.

“We are calling on civil society and people of good will to join us in protest,” the groups said.

The groups held another protest on Wednesday, hours after the arrest of businessman Yorgen Fenech as part of investigations into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

A police officer was injured when she was hit by the official car of Justice Minister which was circled by the crowd outside parliament. A constable was also slightly injured. Dr Bonnici in a statement described what had happened and thanked the police for their work.