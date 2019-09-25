Clapping and chanting "freedom", a group of migrants are holding a protest against their detention in a centre.

The demonstration began in the early afternoon on Wednesday with asylum seekers also holding posters.

In reference to how long they had been kept in the centre at Safi barracks, one poster said "Free Us. 132 days".

Protesters clap and chant 'freedom' in Safi protest. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Detainees have held several protests at the centre over the last few weeks, including one earlier this month when a fire was lit and fences were scaled.

However, Wednesday's demonstration was much smaller and calmer than previous protests.

It comes just days after five EU ministers agreed how to handle the migration crisis in a summit held in Malta.