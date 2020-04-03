Civil society voluntary organisations Repubblika and Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation are launching a joint legal initiative so that persons whose personal data was revealed through the data leak from the servers of the company C-Planet Solutions Limited may obtain justice.

The database contained personal information regarding anyone who had the right to vote in the 2013 elections, including sensitive information such as the political intentions or leanings of over 330,000 private individuals.

This, the organisations said, was a barefaced breach of privacy and this type of action contravened the laws protecting the privacy of every individual. Not everybody wanted their political beliefs broadcast to the four winds and it was reasonable for a person to fear that they suffered or may suffer discrimination or other consequences because of this very serious leak.

It would seem that the way the information was gathered, stored and shared did not have the explicit consent of the majority of Maltese and Gozitans listed in the database. It would also seem that this data was collected to be used, and since it was used without the persons’ consent, it was used illegally, they said.

“This is not only a question of privacy. It is also a question of how a political party – in this case, the Partit Laburista – has exploited the collection of data to manipulate the democratic process.

“Those who will suffer from this type of action are those citizens whose information was collected, stored and used; it is for this reason that it is up to the citizens themselves to take action.”

The initiative, they said, resembled a class action suit and all those who wished to participate should fill out the form (see pdf link below), authorising the organisations to take legal action on their behalf.

Those filling the form did not have to be members or share the same ideas and positions of Repubblika or representatives of the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, they said.

Attached files Collective action form