Lawyer Lynn Faure Chircop has opened up about her decision to withdraw her Labour Party candidature for the general election saying it was due to professional reasons and the "changed circumstances around us".

In a lengthy Facebook post, the former Eurovision singer said she withdrew her nomination on 23 March, two weeks before she made the announcement on Sunday.

She revealed that she had been criticised for the decision since then and challenged those attacking her to look at the national interest, saying it was important to maintain a clear conscience.

On Monday, she said that while she feels uncomfortable speaking about some issues, she felt she needed to remain loyal towards her socialist principles.

She said she felt vindicated by a Labour party press conference on Monday, when the party's deputy leader Daniel Micallef said it had no problem apologising to those who felt hurt.

"My contribution seems to have been a valid one," she said.

She said that she did not wake up one morning and change her “direction” because of her opinions. She did so because she knew it was in the best interest of the people she represents and that she will continue to speak on their behalf.

“That appeal is not partisan but human. When it is interpreted that I am going against party principles, then I am mature enough to make room for others, but I do not turn away from my principles," she said.

She said that she was quoted on lyrics of a song she wrote 15 years ago, called ‘Treading on Eggshells', which she said is still relevant because she does her best to remain consistent with her human and professional principles.

"I appeal to those who are criticising me due to partisan interests to begin looking at the national interest and take a look around you to see what is necessary in life," she said.

"The important thing is a clear conscience," she said.