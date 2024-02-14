People will not have to experience any economic or social burdens as Malta takes on a greener transition to tackle climate change, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Wednesday.

“We must take on difficult decisions, but these decisions should not burden our businesses and families,” Abela said in Parliament.

“There are those who argue that we must pay an economic price for these transitions, but I do not believe in that. How can we work on securing our environment when our people do not feel secure? How can we protect the environment when our people have no peace of mind?”

Abela was speaking during a discussion on a bill setting up Malta’s first authority monitoring climate action on the island.

Through the proposed Act, the State would acknowledge that change in the Earth’s climate and its adverse effects are a common concern of humankind.

He said that instead of creating burdens, the government will ensure that confronting climate change will produce opportunities for the country.

“The correct decisions have the potential to stimulate further job creation, resource efficiency, and expand access to untapped markets, among other things,” he said.

Abela said the creation of the Climate Change Authority shows that the government is determined and committed to decisive action on climate change.

Abela said the Climate Action Authority will have a comprehensive mandate, characterised by a holistic perspective, and with social dialogue with all stakeholders at the centre of it.

“It is important that as a country, we take on this fight against climate change,” he said.

“We need to believe in the changes we need to make, and that we can move forward with change. We mustn't get lost in partisanship, because if we do, we will not only fail future generations but also today’s population, as we will not make the necessary important decisions.”

He said the population want effective solutions and added that it is important to not throw around “conspiracy theories” on climate change to fearmonger people about change.

He recalled how last summer, the Mediterranean region was ranked as a climate-change “hot spot” according to scientists.

How numerous Mediterranean countries experienced wildfires that destroyed homes and green spaces, and how Malta experienced hot temperatures that its infrastructure could not take.

“Science shows us that it is crystal clear that if we resist change, everyone will suffer,” he said.

“The discussion should not be if we take on change, but when and how we will do so.”

Abela emphasised that despite the country's size, it should be ready to adopt a proactive stance.

He said that the Climate Change Authority will build on other major changes that are being carried out such as the transformation in favour of cleaner energy, shore-to-ship projects, recycling and Waste-to-energy projects, and the direction in favour of greener investment with the issuance of green bonds and investment in green open spaces.

"This is why we must work differently, that the environment is at the centre of our priority," he said.

Abela also emphasised the importance of the role of children and youth during the discussions of climate change. He said the government is actively engaged with youths through discussions such as in the Youth Advisory Forum.