Prime Minister Robert Abela has returned to his original plans of appointing Labour MP Clint Camilleri as Gozo Minister following the resignation of Justyne Caruana earlier today.

Former Gozo Minister Anton Refalo, who Dr Abela had ignored when choosing his cabinet last week, was given the Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights portfolio.

Sources told Times of Malta that Dr Abela had originally wanted to appoint Dr Camilleri, a former Qala mayor, as Gozo Minister but Dr Caruana , who took over that portfolio from Dr Refalo in 2017, reportedly refused to accept that change and was eventually retained.

The two will be taking their oath of office on Tuesday.

Sources in Gozo said that Dr Camilleri and his people were pushing for the island's ministry since Sunday, when The Sunday Times of Malta revealed that Dr Caruana's husband, Silvio Valletta, had flown to the UK to watch Chelsea FC with businessman Yorgen Fenech who stands charged with being the co-conspirator in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

Dr Refalo had been offered the Agriculture Minister in 2017 when former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was choosing his cabinet but had turned down the offer.