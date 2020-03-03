The death of a woman, buried under the debris of her own home in what appears to have been the most serious of a spate of construction-industry incidents sparked a wave of anger, but did not surprise the nation on Tuesday.

Miriam Pace, a 54-year-old wife and mother of two, was found dead late on Monday amid the debris of her house in Ħamrun, some eight hours after the structure collapsed into a next-door site which was being excavated.

It was the most serious of a string of such incidents which last year saw the government rush in new regulations in a bid to prevent a repetition, or worse.

But those regulations started being criticised before the ink on them had dried, and some were quick to return to that criticism on Tuesday. Malta Developers' Association president Sandro Chetcuti was particularly singled out for criticism.

“This was a death which should never have happened. It could have been avoided,” Jason Azzopardi, shadow minister for the environment said on Facebook.

“Whoever moved the 2019 law reduced, rather than improved, the obligations on those involved in demolition and construction. This tragedy happened because when we warned them of the situation they ridiculed us. They ignored us, because they did not want to upset those who have covered Malta in concrete, lest they lose the bribery money in their pockets.”

Today’s tragedy is your political responsibility @followianborg & the result of you cutting corners inspite of warnings last year by several, including myself, that the Regulations MUST REQUIRE geological surveys! But you had ridiculed us @PNmalta @repubblikaMT @ActivistsMalta pic.twitter.com/EQToM1DD3S — Jason Azzopardi (@AzzopardiJason) March 2, 2020

People, he said, should be held to account.

Angered by greed

Archbishop Charles Scicluna retweeted a comment by Gabriel Micallef.

“Saddened by the loss of life. Yet, angered by the greed that has brought about this horrible episode! Rest in peace Miriam. Prayers & thoughts are with her family in this difficult time. What next?”

Requirement for geological investigation removed

Geologist Peter Gatt pointed out how a 2016 legal notice had made a geological investigation obligatory prior to excavation works, but this requirement was removed last year.

“Clearly,” he wrote, “this was a move (wanted by some periti) in the wrong direction.”

He explained that the site of the tragic building collapse lies at the interface between the lower globigerina and middle globigerina members This should have rang alarm bells for the developer.

“Instead the perit (architect) decided not to carry out a serious geological investigation” as permitted by last year’s legal notice, he wrote.

Activist Wayne Flask from the Graffitti Movement echoed the sentiments of many when he said it was pitiful to know someone has lost his wife and home because of the greed, incompetence and carelessness of somebody else.

Silent protest today

Civil society group Repubblika said it would hold a silent protest on Tuesday at 7pm near the site of the tragedy.

"Today's sadness needs to become anger. Somebody is responsible for this murder. We want justice. We do not want any more deaths," the group said.

Journalists' reactions

Journalists involved in reporting Monday's tragedy also reacted.