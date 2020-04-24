The authorities should invest in technology, such as a contact tracing mobile application, if faced with a second wave of COVID-19, PN MP Ivan Bartolo said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference streamed online, Bartolo said technology could help strengthen communication between the health authorities and the public, gather public data,and to improve the situation of the elderly.

"Apps that automatically gather data from the contacts list of a person with COVID-19 within a period of time, would make contact tracing easier," he said.

This same app would also be able to record vital signs, like people's temperature, and send the information to the health authorities, who could then call on them to be swabbed depending on the data, he added.

This function could be made optional or mandatory by the health authorities, according to the gravity of the situation.

Similar technology was being used in other European countries and had been brought in line with data protection laws.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said this week that local authorities are looking to introduce technology to aid contact tracing.

Other useful apps include those that ensure seniors living alone take their medicine on time and are adequately stocked up. There are also apps that provide constant health updates to the public on measures and precautions regarding the virus, Bartolo said.

PN MP Kristy Debono also underlined the importance of using technology to support businesses and investment.

Small companies needed support to develop their online services and provide competitive delivery services, she said.

Debono also proposed a helpline to give people information on how to apply for EU funds to access the €5.3 million available for research and development.

Finally PN MP Karl Gouder suggested that local councils should be given additional resources to implement Bartolo's and Debono's proposals.