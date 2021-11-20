Opposition leader Bernard Grech has derided Robert Abela’s pledge for continuity, saying it has translated into the continued protection of people implicated in wrongdoing.

Speaking during an interview on NET FM, Grech said Prime Minister Robert Abela’s government had not changed from the times of Abela’s predecessor Joseph Muscat.

Abela took over the Labour leadership in January 2020 after successfully campaigning on a platform that promised continuity.

Grech quipped this promise of continuity was the only pledge that had been kept by Abela.

He accused the government of covering up for Muscat and others implicated in wrongdoing.

Muscat 'consultancy fees'

The opposition leader slammed Muscat for receiving €60,000 in “consultancy fees” from a Swiss company that in turn received millions from Steward Healthcare, the American company running three public hospitals in Malta.

“This is not about envy for the money received by Muscat. Good luck to him. This is not the point. The point is that, coincidentally, this money came from a firm linked to the company handed a contract worth millions to run the hospitals”, Grech said.

Grech said the country is still in the hands of people who “waste” millions on such contracts and benefit from commissions, instead of channelling money to beneficial projects for the entire community.

The opposition leader said this was the very reason why the country needed a change, rather than the continuity offered by Abela.

He promised that a PN government would maintain economic growth, remove Malta from the FATF grey list and ensure meritocracy.

'Choking in concrete'

On construction, Grech questioned how the country was “choking in concrete”, yet youngsters were struggling to afford their first home.

He emphasised the need to invest more in the country’s aesthetics, whilst also striking a balance between development and the environment.

On the proposed law to ease restrictions on cannabis use, Grech insisted the PN was not in favour of jailing marijuana users.

Grech said the PN has chosen to take a cautious stance about the law, as the party does not want to normalise drug use.

He noted how society had shifted towards limiting the use of harmful products like cigarettes, which is why the party did not want to encourage and promote the use of other potentially harmful substances.

Grech said even entities like Caritas, which has been working with victims for 30 years, cautioned that cannabis is a substance that can have negative effects.