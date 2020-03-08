Prime Minister Robert Abela has appealed for calm in the wake of the first three confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Malta.

Speaking during a political activity in Rabat, Abela said isolating Malta would be easy, politically speaking, but the government would not be taking any knee-jerk reactions.

“We might get to that point, but now is not the moment. Decisions have to be taken in a proportionate manner. The situation is being monitored hour by hour”.

He vowed the government would prioritise people’s health in all decisions taken.

Abela said the facts showed that 80% of those who contracted Covid-19 did not even show any symptoms, and they got better alone.

"The coronavirus is not the plague, as most seem to think. We must be calm and rational and not react sensationally".

He said Malta’s has a strong healthcare system that was well prepared for the virus.

“There is no need for alarm. Life will go on. Tomorrow is a normal workday, it is a normal school day. We will continue working while taking all the necessary precautions.

“This is what a serious society does. Everything needs to be placed in its proper context”.

He advised people against panic buying, assuring there was enough food.

Abela also said the family who had contracted coronavirus were all in good health on Sunday morning.

‘Public health doctors will test people at home’

Speaking prior to the prime minister, Health Minister Chris Fearne advised anyone who thought they might have come in contact with the virus to call the 111 helpline.

He said doctors would be sent out to test for suspected cases.

A triage system is also being introduced at health centres to prevent anyone with a suspected case of the virus from mingling with other patients.

Fearne said unlike many other countries, Malta had not been caught off-guard by its first case of the virus.

The health minister said there were now 18 isolation rooms across the island.

Apart from Mater Dei, 12 beds were available off site.

Preparations were also under way at the Boffa hospital which would cater for another 60 beds, Fearne said.

By Tuesday, a specific building for testing suspected coronavirus would also be used.

He too assured there was no need to panic or hoard food or toilet paper.

