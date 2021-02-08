Impact studies should be made before the proposed new roads project in the heart of Msida is approved, local council minority leader Charles Selvaggi has insisted.

The project, first announced in 2019, will see roads agency Infrastructure Malta build flyovers and wider roads at the Msida junction, removing traffic lights in a bid to ease congestion. It has attracted a wave of criticism from lobby groups.

In a statement published on Monday, a number of environment NGOs said the project has sparked concern about its long-term viability.

Selvaggi told Times of Malta that he had written to the other councillors requesting a meeting to discuss the project.

He said the council discussed the project last month but did not take vote on it. The council agreed that a project was needed to improve the infrastructure in the area, but it has not yet decided whether the project as proposed is suitable.

“As a council we will now be discussing this project in more depth. Ultimately if residents want it then I will be the first to bow my head to their wishes. That said, I believe we should have the necessary traffic and environmental impact assessments, as well as a plan for what will happen to any uprooted trees, before taking a final position,” the Nationalist councillor said.

A render of the proposed project.

Dubbed the Msida Creek Project, the works will also feature the construction of two pedestrian bridges to replace pelican crossings, 100 new parking spots and upgrades to other roads in the area, such as that between Ta’ Xbiex and Marina Street and from Valley Road to and from the skatepark roundabout at Tal-Qroqq. An open area close to the Workers Memorial will be embellished.

The planned flyovers would carry traffic at the busy junction straight to and from Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli (Birkirkara bypass), replacing a traffic light junction that often grows congested during peak hours.

The flyovers will ease the flow of more than 4,500 vehicles every hour.