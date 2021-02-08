A group of NGOs concerned about the sustainability of the Msida Creek project are calling for increased recreational space and facilities for cyclists and pedestrians.

The project, first announced in 2019, would see roads agency Infrastructure Malta build flyovers and wider roads at the Msida junction, removing traffic lights to ease congestion bottlenecks. It has faced concerted opposition from architects, NGOs and environmentalists.

In a statement published on Monday, ROTA, Din l-Art Helwa, Flimkien Ghal Ambjent Ahjar, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust and Friends of the Earth Malta said the project has sparked concern about its long-term viability.

They added that the project will cut through the old centre of Msida, forcing pedestrians and cyclists to access lifts to cross from one side to the other.

Instead of being turned into a grey car park buried under a tangle of flyovers, the Msida Creek could become a lovely waterfront destination and walkway linking Gżira garden to Floriana garden and even to the Valletta Waterfront in a continuous scenic route with practical structures for cyclists and pedestrians, increasing recreational space, they said.

The NGOs meanwhile published a set of photomontages that show how the project would impact the area:

Aerial shot of the creek. Photo provided by concerned NGOs

Photomontage of proposed project provided by concerned NGOs