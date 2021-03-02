Fines for those caught breaching COVID-19 rules could soon be increased as part of the government's efforts to control the growing spread of the virus, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Tuesday.

Speaking in parliament on the day Malta registered the highest-ever number of new COVID-19 cases - 336 - Abela said he believed fines for those breaching the measures in place should increase.

He did not provide any additional information but said talks with the health authorities are ongoing.

On Monday, Fearne dismissed calls for a circuit breaker - a short lockdown to slow down spread - and instead said the authorities were putting a lot of effort on the vaccination programme.

What are the current restrictions?

People can be fined €100 for failing to wear a mask and €200 for gathering in groups of six or more in public places.

Bars, nightclubs and band clubs are closed until at least April but those with a restaurant licence can stay open until midnight and serve alcohol. Groups in public spaces are limited to six people and masks are mandatory for everyone over the age of three.

However shops, museums, tourist sites, gyms, hairdressers and swimming pools are all open, with restrictions on the number of customers allowed in.

Also speaking in Parliament, Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed fines could be stepped up in the coming days but insisted the focus would remain on vaccinating people.

Fending off criticism from Opposition leader Bernard Grech that the vaccination programme lacked transparency, Fearne confirmed he had been approached by people asking to be bumped up the list to get the vaccine soon.

He went on to claim one of these people was an Opposition MP.

"I can whisper the name in your ear so I won't embarrass the individual in front of everyone," the minister said, visibly enraged.

The remarks by the Prime Minister and Fearne were the first reaction from government since the health authorities confirmed the number of new cases at 12.30pm.

A series of questions sent by Times of Malta to Abela, Fearne as well as Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci remained unanswered.

Both Abela and Fearne said the government, unlike the Opposition, comes up with solutions to problems and takes action.

Reacting to the latest daily tally, the nurses' and doctors' associations both called on the government to step up enforcement of existing rules, saying people are no longer obeying them.