The number of COVID-19 patients needing hospital care has plummeted to the lowest level since August, fresh data by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control shows.

People are being admitted to hospital at a rate the same as in mid-August, with 0.77 patients per 100,000 people receiving care. The rate had peaked during the final quarter of 2020 and again in February and March.

The number of cases requiring intensive care has also dropped in recent weeks and is now similar to what was recorded during the first week of January. According to the ECDC data, the rate for ITU admissions is around 0.19 patients per 100,000 people.

According to the weekly health update, issued on Friday, there were 64 patients in hospital.

The drop in numbers comes as the country is set to start exiting the quasi-lockdown imposed in March as part of efforts to control the spread of the virus after record numbers of cases were detected.

A total of 66 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the health authorities on Sunday but there were no new virus-related deaths. In all, 44 patients recovered, leaving 558 active cases.

Pupils and a teacher returning to school on Monday morning.

Primary schools, kindergartens and childcare centres opened their doors to students on Monday, with the remaining older pupils set to return to their desks later in the week.

The staggered re-entry to school was given priority over other sectors, with the government insisting children’s education was deemed a priority when drafting reopening plans.

Malta Union of Teachers head Marco Bonnici told Times of Malta that teachers are ready to return to schools, saying there have not been any issues reported so far.

He did, however, point out that some teachers had yet to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This included student teachers who were still required to report to class today.

The government has said that about 86 per cent of educators have been given their first jab and that the rest will be get a shot in the arm in the coming days. While primary children rush to school today, thousands of elderly people living in care homes will finally see the Perspex shields separating them from visitors going down as measures in residences will also start being eased.

Residents living in homes where 90 per cent of the elderly population have had both COVID-19 doses will be allowed visitors without the shield in place, though social distancing and mask-wearing will remain mandatory.

More measures, including the reopening of non-essential stores, will continue to be eased throughout April.

The government expects to achieve herd immunity through its vaccination drive by June, with nationwide coverage by August 15.