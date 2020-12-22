Two COVID-19 patients died as 108 new cases were detected between Monday and Tuesday, according to data provided by health authorities.

Statistics provided by the Health Ministry noted that 46 virus patients recovered overnight.

The new cases were detected from 2,788 swab tests. Malta now has a total of 1,553 active cases. A total of 11,910 have contracted the virus this year, with 10,161 recovering.

The authorities have not yet given details of the two new fatalities, which brings the total number of those who had the virus when they died to 196.

Contact tracing teams were still sourcing information about Tuesday's cases when data was released.

Of cases announced on Monday:

21 cases of family members of previously known cases;

10 cases of people who were in contact with positive work colleagues;

9 cases were from direct contact with other positive cases;

5 cases were from social gatherings.

Malta is suspending flights to and from the UK as of Tuesday, in an attempt to reduce the risk of introducing a contagious new COVID-19 strain the British government has said is "out of control" into the country.

Malta's vaccination programme will kick off on Sunday. Hospital staff are the first in line to be vaccinated, with residents and staff at homes for the elderly to start being vaccinated by the following Wednesday.