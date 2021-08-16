People who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID can get jabbed on Wednesday evening at Xlendi Bay.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said people can head to the mobile clinic at the bay without the need to set an appointment for the vaccination.

Mobile clinics started operating in mid-July, with some 8,000 people being jabbed in the first week.

As of Monday, vaccination jabs across Malta and Gozo have reached 784,729 doses, while 404,760 people aged 12 and up are now fully vaccinated.