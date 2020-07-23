Members of the executive of the Nationalist Party are gathering for what promises to be a crucial meeting on the future of the party and Adrian Delia.

Topping the agenda will be unspecified ‘concrete measures’ which Delia has promised to take against MPs who on July 7 successfully moved a vote of no confidence in him, but then failed to persuade the president to remove him as opposition leader.

Delia is resisting pressure to go after losing consecutive confidence votes in the parliamentary group and executive.

The situation was further complicated on Wednesday when the opposing MPs walked out of a parliamentary group meeting, insisting that the only item they were prepared to discuss was Delia’s departure.

In further evidence of the gridlock in the PN, former trade-unionist Gejtu Vella also announced that he had resigned his chairmanship of the party’s electoral commission, saying he could not work in a party "beleaguered with factions and internal rifts.”

On Sunday, Delia hinted that he may submit to a fresh confidence vote in the all-important general council after previously arguing that in terms of the new party statute a vote could not be called within two years of a previous vote that he won in July last year.

His interpretation of the statute was challenged by Alex Perici Calascione, president of the executive, who said the article in the statute Delia had referred to was subject to a transitory clause.

“If anyone wishes to take this further, Delia himself may opt to seek a confidence vote from General Council or else others. They need to present a motion, signed by at least 150 councillors, to the executive with a question to be put to the general council,” he said.

It is understood that the rebel MPs are pushing for a general council vote, but much depends on the wording of the motion.

Among the range of suggested motions are a simple vote of confidence in Delia, a confidence vote linked to action against rebel MPs, and a call for a new leadership contest.

“If I don’t win that vote, I am out,” Delia told Times of Malta on Sunday. But he added that if he does, the MPs who had voted against him would have to toe the line or step aside.

He said it would make no sense winning a confidence vote while having to contend with MPs persisting in their “refusal to cooperate”.

Therese Comodini Cachia, who was nominated by the rebel MPs to become opposition leader if Delia was removed, on Sunday described Delia’s three-year tenure as having been characterised by “bullying, arrogance and bad advice” – indicating that the divisions are personal more than based on policy.

The opposing MPs insist that the PN cannot credibly attack the government on corruption and financial wrongdoing when serious questions hang over Delia himself.

That situation was made worse when Times of Malta revealed that he had Whatsapp chats with Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, when he had already been revealed as the owner of secret company 17 Black, which was meant to be a conduit of funds to former minister Konrad Mizzi and former chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Delia vehemently denies wrongdoing and says nothing that his opponents may dig up can embarrass him.

Observers say a vote in the general council can go either way – with Delia seen as enjoying strong support among the party grassroots - and it risks creating the most damaging split in the party’s history.

Those opposing Delia were boosted on Sunday by a MaltaToday poll showing Comodini Cachia enjoying the same level of support as Delia among ordinary voters, despite having been thrust in the limelight just days earlier. But both trailed badly when compared to Prime Minister Robert Abela.

In the wake of the survey results, Delia said that 'decision time' had come for the Nationalist Party and there was no space within it for rebel MPs.

How he intends to proceed is likely to become known tonight.