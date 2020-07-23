Gejtu Vella has confirmed he has resigned as chairman of the Nationalist Party’s electoral commission two weeks into his tenure. However, he denied reports that he took this step after clashing with the leadership.

“I can confirm I have tendered my resignation but contrary to what was said in sections of the media I did not cross swords with Adrian Delia or with any member of the commission,” Vella told Times of Malta.

“My problem is that I cannot work in a party beleaguered with factions and internal rifts,” Vella added.

A secretary-general of the Union Ħaddiema Maqgħudin until 2011, Vella had a brief stint in politics when he unsuccessfully contested the 2013 general election on the PN ticket.

The Electoral, Data and Records Commission as it is called was only established on June 25 during an extraordinary general council which saw the party’s statute being overhauled.

Apart from overseeing all elections, this entity is responsible for the database of party members with respect to data protection provisions. The commission is bound to report to the administrative council, a party organ responsible for the organisational aspect, every six months.

Apart from Vella, the other members of the commission are Ivan Castillo, deputy chairman; and Marion Portelli, George Cremona and Danica Caruana.

The commission could soon be called into action amid speculation that Delia will be calling a vote of confidence in the general council which comprises around 1,500 members.

The embattled leader has already hinted he is open to this option as long as the verdict would also be binding on the rebel MPs, who two weeks ago moved and won a no-confidence vote in the leader.

Subsequently, Delia received another blow when the executive committee followed suit and also expressed its no-confidence.

A decision on the way forward is expected on Thursday night, when the committee will be meeting to debate Delia’s “concrete proposal”.