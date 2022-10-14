Daphne should have been alive to accept the European Citizen’s award today, Matthew Caruana Galizia said during an award ceremony on Friday hours after two of his mother’s killers were sentenced to prison.

Caruana Galizia was giving an acceptance speech during an official ceremony awarding the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation the European Parliament’s European Citizen’s prize.

The prize recognizes citizens or organisations that best embody the principles of the European Union. This year, 300 applications were submitted, out of which 30 winners were selected.

Caruana Galizia's brief speech at Europe House in Valletta came just minutes after, on the other side of Valletta, he watched as two of the hitmen that murdered his mother were sentenced to 40 years each behind bars.

George Degiorgio and Alfred Degiorgio both pleaded guilty to murder and five other charges, just hours after their trial by jury began on Friday.

Caruana Galizia, who serves as the foundation's director, said he was struggling to put into words what he was feeling.

“What I really wish is that it was my mother accepting this award today, and not me,” he said.

The foundation was nominated by PN MEP David Casa, who addressed the prize ceremony along with European Parliament president Roberta Metsola.

It beat nine other nominees from Malta to the prize.

Later this year, all the winners from across EU member states will meet again in Brussels for another ceremony.