MEP David Casa hosted an event at the European Parliament on Tuesday to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

During the event, European Parliament president Roberta Metsola reiterated the Parliament’s commitment to the rule of law and protection of journalists.

She stated that “today we grieve the loss of one of us, a woman, a mother, a daughter. But this grief must be channelled into our determination to do more, to stand tall and be more steadfast together in defence of media and press freedom.”

RELATED STORIES Series of initiatives to commemorate fifth anniversary of Daphne’s murder

On his part, Casa reasserted his commitment to working for full justice for Caruana Galizia.

“Justice does not only mean the conviction of those that planted the bomb. It must mean justice for her stories. And the end of the impunity that those she exposed continue to enjoy.”

The European Parliament will take stock of the situation in Malta with a debate in the European Parliament plenary on October 17 and will also be holding the second edition of Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism.

Casa, who spearheaded the creation of prize said: “May it inspire others to fight for what they believe in and to be steadfast in holding power to account, just as she did.”