The European Parliament’s EPP group is calling for a debate on Daphne Caruana Galizia, on the fifth anniversary of her death.

Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb at her home town Bidnija on October 16, 2017.

The debate should consider the progress made by Maltese institutions in:

the past five years in seeking justice for the slain journalist;

bringing to justice those implicated in the crimes she investigated and reported, and strengthening democracy; and

the rule of law where severe weaknesses were identified.

MEP David Casa said a web of corruption implicating the highest levels of government has been exposed since Caruana Galizia’s death, leading the independent public inquiry to conclude that the state bears responsibility for her murder.

“Malta has seen its institutions fail in confronting corruption at the highest levels. Failing to protect the fundamental values of the European Union is not just alarming for Maltese citizens, but for all EU citizens whose freedoms depend on those values,” he said.

Casa added: “The situation in Malta is still dire. The impunity that abetted Daphne’s assassination still reigns supreme. Not only is there no progress in fighting corruption, but there are scandals being reported practically every week. Instead of political responsibility, we get cover-ups.

“Seeking justice for Daphne concerns all Europeans,” he insisted.

A debate, he said, is a timely chance for MEPs across the political spectrum to assess the progress made. “There is every reason to scrutinise Malta’s institutions.”

Casa said: “There is nobody who disputes that the rule of law in Malta is under threat. It is important for the European Union to keep a close watch on the status of Malta as a democracy with strong, independent institutions. This is about transparency and accountability in the way Malta is being run.

“If Daphne’s family and the country can ever have closure on this dark chapter, all those involved need to be held accountable. And the institutions need to be strengthened in such a way that no journalist can ever be killed again simply for doing their job.”