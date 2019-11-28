'Scandal', 'betrayal', 'oligarchs': some of the words splashed around the world this week to describe Malta's political situation as a murder plot that has haunted the island for two years unravels.

The international news media has descended on the island, where every moment of every day for the past week, residents have been waiting with bated breath for the next breaking news headline.

"An entire country betrayed" is how the German Spiegel headlined an article about the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, its investigation and the presidential pardons being requested by prime suspects.

A piece by Bloomberg's Leonid Bershidsky says the crisis that has seen three political resignations proves that "oligarchs who purchase political influence - and who may do just about anything, including commit murder, to avoid being caught - aren’t just a post-Communist phenomenon."

Such oligarchs could also thrive in an EU member state, and Malta's government crisis was a reminder that official corruption and violence could shake even seemingly stable countries.

The Economist speaks of the government's resilience, fortified with rapid economic growth, which has withstood "sleaze allegations that would have toppled other administrations".

But this week, the government "reeled", its piece continues.

On Tuesday, ministers Konrad Mizzi and Chris Cardona, and the Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri were forced out, following fallout from the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

On Wednesday, businessman Yorgen Fenech pinned the murder on Mr Schembri. Both are being held under arrest. Meanwhile, civil society groups have gathered in Valletta for five protests demanding more resignations.

The revelations have led the news of international broadcasters, including Euronews and BBC. Two of the British newscaster's most recent global news podcasts have been dedicated to Malta's 'scandal' and 'crisis'.