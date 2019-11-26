Yorgen Fenech has been released on bail for the third time since he was arrested in connection with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The development comes amid political crisis in Malta with two ministers and the Prime Minister’s chief of staff resigning on Tuesday.

Mr Fenech was arrested last week as he tried to leave Malta on board his yacht, Gio, and has been in and out of police custody since.

The businessman has requested a presidential pardon, claiming he could tell all about the 2017 assassination. The prime minister has said he is still considering it.

The alleged middleman in the murder has already been given a pardon.