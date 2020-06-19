Nationalist MP David Thake met with the police on Friday over claims that the PN had tried to broker a deal with suspected Daphne Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech to ensure David Casa was not re-elected to the European Parliament.

The MP told Times of Malta he had spent 45 minutes with an inspector from the police’s Economic Crimes Unit on Friday morning, detailing information he had received from a source.

“I told them what I know, and that, unfortunately, my source does not wish to come forward and I must respect that,” he said.

On Wednesday, Melvin Theuma, a state witness in the Caruana Galizia murder case, said in court that Fenech was angered by Casa's interest in his offshore company 17 Black, and had offered the PN money to ensure the MEP was not re-elected.

Reacting, Casa said that the allegation was not new but that attempts to silence him had "clearly failed".

The PN has denied the claims.

Thake reacted by calling for a police and internal party investigation into the matter.

Times of Malta is informed that Karl Stagno Navarra, a television show host on the Labour Party’s ONE platform, will also meet with police investigators on Friday.

Meanwhile, Thake, a former radio host, recalled how he had already suggested, in June of 2019, – before it was made public that Fenech was the suspected mastermind – that the businessman had offered the PN €50,000 to ensure Casa was not re-elected.

He had made the claim during an episode of the TV talk show Xarabank but provided no evidence to back up his allegation. Instead, he pointed the finger at Adrian Delia’s “close advisors” Pierre Portelli and MP Kristy Debono, saying they were close to Mr Fenech.