Keeping up with COVID-19 updates is a challenge for many but it is even harder for deaf people, who have eagerly tuned in to recent major announcements, only to find out that they are unable to understand them.

There was no sign language interpreter on screen when Prime Minister Robert Abela announced this week that people who are fully vaccinated can access a certificate or last month when Malta’s reopening timeline was unveiled.

Annabelle Xerri, chairperson of the Maltese Sign Language Council and president of the Deaf People Association, said both entities constantly chase the government to ensure that COVID-19 updates include a sign language interpreter.

“We send constant reminders and, although it is understandable that sometimes it is difficult due to short notice and logistics, the issue continues,” she said.

“It is unacceptable and we continue to receive complaints.”

Xerri said that several important news conferences announcing details on herd immunity and relaxation of measures also had no sign language interpreter present.

Since 2016, Maltese Sign Language has been an official language of Malta.

“We always ask interpreters whether they had received a booking as sometimes they are not available, especially since there is a lack of interpreters.

“However, for Monday’s press conference, they said they were never approached,” Xerri said.

She said that the council does its utmost to ensure that hearing-impaired people can access all information. She also called for more full-time interpreters to be employed.

Samantha Pace Gasan, the commissioner for the rights of persons with disability, said that, in the early days of the pandemic, the commission insisted that updates of national importance should have a sign language interpreter.

“Whenever there is no interpreter and we receive complaints, we always look into the reasons why... sometimes due to logistic issues or no interpreters were available,” she said.

A health ministry spokesperson noted that there is always a sign language interpreter present during the weekly COVID-19 updates by public health chief Charmaine Gauci, where the most relevant information is provided.

“There are other occasions when the press event is subject to reaching a particular target,” she said.

“In such situations, an immediate press release with all information is issued shortly after the end of the event. However, we are still committed to improving the communication for all the public whenever is possible.”