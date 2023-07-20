The police search at Joseph Muscat's home in January last year followed a decree by a magistrate which stated that “to date, there is enough to show that Joseph Muscat could be involved in the crime of money laundering and corruption,” a police superintendent told a court on Thursday.

Superintendent James Grech was testifying in constitutional proceedings by the former prime minister who wants the magistrate removed from the inquiry she is carrying out into the Vitals hospital contract.

Muscat is claiming that his fundamental rights will be breached if Magistrate Gabriella Vella continues to conduct the inquiry after she classified as "free speech" Facebook posts uploaded by her father and brother about the Vitals controversy

RELATED STORIES 'She took their side': Muscat tells court why hospitals magistrate should go

Asked about the purpose of the search, Grech said the searches ordered by the inquiring magistrate serve to seize objects of crime so as to preserve them.

He said that on the day of the search, he arrived at Muscat's house in Burmarrad at 7am accompanied by Inspector Anthony Scerri and a number of court experts.

Asked whether it was normal police practice for such searches to take place early morning, the witness pointed out that sometimes searches took place earlier.

Inspector Anthony Scerri from the Financial Crimes Investigations Department at the home of Joseph Muscat. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

He said Muscat’s wife answered the doorbell through the intercom. The door opened and the former prime minister asked how many people were present with the police.

“Bring them all in. Don’t leave anyone outside,” he directed.

Everyone stepped inside, including the witness, Inspector Scerri, court experts and a female inspector was asked to go along so as to have a female officer present in view of Muscat’s wife and daughters.

Asked whether the police had handed Muscat a copy of the magisterial decree in his regard, Grech said that “if memory served [him] well” that document was in a plastic folder which inspector Scerri handed to Muscat as per standard police procedure.

The witness’s testimony was suspended while the parties’ lawyers debated whether documents from the magisterial inquiry that was not public, could be exhibited in the constitutional case.

An assistant registrar at the Criminal Courts and tribunals took the witness stand next, explaining how she had filed an application in the magisterial inquiry for authorisation to present a number of documents which Muscat wished to produce in evidence in his breach of rights case.

Magistrate Vella had upheld the request in respect of certain documents, but withheld consent in respect of others.

Those consented to, including the January 15, 2022, decree which triggered the search, were presented in the constitutional proceedings today.

More details soon.