The Nationalist Party on Wednesday is calling for the government to “own up” and take political responsibility after hundreds of messages exposed ministers and public officials had helped people get fast-tracked for their driving test.

Shadow Minister for Transport Adrian Delia said that the Labour government has not only created a culture of impunity but that the country is “advancing backwards” and now follows the “law of the jungle”.

“Insurers, cyclists, doctors and commuters are scandalised at what has been revealed and are logically asking for change and for more safety on our roads,” he said.

"Employers even highlight that Abela's comments on the scandal can lead to 'anarchy'. We see that not only has this government created a culture of impunity but we have advanced backwards and now follow the laws of the jungle."

He said the scandal brought to light how people who failed their driving test numerous times had managed to obtain one thanks to "a political push."

“This is very dangerous. The situation on our roads is not just bad, but we have a government and institutions which are accomplices and hand out licences to kill on our roads.”

Times of Malta on Sunday revealed hundreds of chats which Transport Malta’s former director of licensing Clint Mansueto would receive from top political figures, including Ian Borg, to “help” specific candidates applying for a driving licence.

Chats showed how Mansueto was asked to “help” certain candidates-either by bumping them up the queue, getting them assistance during their test or ensuring they sat for their test without instructors present. Many of the candidates had failed on previous attempts.

Prime Minister Robert Abela downplayed the scandal and insisted that those involved did nothing wrong, and that was how the local political system worked.

Delia once again called for an apology from the Prime Minister to resolve the crisis which he and his colleagues had created.

He said that the licences of those involved in the driving test scandal should be revoked and action must be taken.

Transport Minister's

Delia said that Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia also brushed off the scandal and said “u ejja [come on], it’s been two years” when asked about the licence racket in Parliament on Tuesday.

“We are not simply saying that someone called the customer care manager to jump the queue, we are speaking about a situation where someone failed their test numerous times, is a danger on the road, and yet due to a political push, has a licence to drive.”

“Our minister just says u ejja, but we want to know if licences will be revoked and what the government is doing to ensure that our roads are safe once again,” Delia said.

Darren Carabott: this can cost someone their life

PN MP Darren Carabott said that the true price of this racket is the cost of life.

“We now know there are people on our roads who should not be driving and are a danger, and this can cost someone their life,” he said.

He said society is shocked and angry that the racket has been going on for years and that nothing has been done to stop it.

“Two years have passed, and nothing has been done. Our country deserves a government that thrives on good governance, not a party that says we will give you a licence if you give us your vote.”

He said the government must own up and take full responsibility to ensure that these things do not become “normal”.