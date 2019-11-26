Prime Minister Joseph Muscat must resign because his capacity to take decisions in the interests of the country has been compromised, Opposition leader Adrian Delia said on Tuesday.

In a message delivered on TV and social media, Dr Delia said that Dr Muscat himself had forced minister Manuel Mallia to resign over wrongdoing involving his driver. Then parliamentary secretary Michael Falzon had also been forced to resign over the actions of a member of his secretariat.

Those goings-on, however serious, were far less than the gravity of what Keith Schembri was involved in, Dr Delia said.

“Using his own yardstick Joseph Muscat must go,” Dr Delia said.

He observed that Dr Muscat had said that the institutions needed to continue to do their work. But, Dr Delia said, the Office of the Prime Minister was itself a fundamental institution of the country and Dr Muscat’s capacity to decide in the interest of the country has been compromised. He could no longer occupy his position in the interest of the country and its people.

'Facts, not allegations'

Earlier in his address, Dr Delia said Keith Schembri was the closest person to Joseph Muscat.

The Prime Minister had been turning a blind eye to allegations about him and ignoring the facts for six years.

“Now we are speaking of facts, not allegations,” Dr Delia said.

The Opposition leader recounted how in February 2016 it was revealed that Keith Schembri had a secret financial set-up, as did minister Konrad Mizzi. In his reaction, Dr Muscat refused to assume political responsibility.

Dr Delia then ran through a list of dates which he said damned the Prime Minister.

On March 3, 2016 Dr Muscat again said he had no problem with Mr Schembri’s financial structure as it related to personal funds.

On March 24 the police commissioner said he saw no reason to arrest Mr Schembri.

On April 3 it was revealed that Mr Schembri and Dr Mizzi were trying to open bank accounts.

On April 6 the Prime Minister said that attempts to open an account were standard practice.

On April 29, 2016 Dr Muscat defended his decision to retain Mr Schembri, saying he was instrumental for economic growth.

On May 13 he again said he saw no reason for Mr Schembri to resign and he had full confidence in him. He also said he did not believe what was said about him.

On May 17 it was revealed that Mr Schembri tried to open an account in BSI Bank, where one needed a minimum deposit of €1 million.

On May 7, the FIAU said in a report that there was reasonable suspicion that Mr Schembri was involved in money laundering from the sale of passports.

Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed on October 16, 2017.

On July 28, 2018 the FIAU said in a report that 17 Black received $1.3 million from companies involved in the new power station. 17 Black was later named as a target client for deposits into Dr Mizzi and Mr Schembri’s secret companies.

In November 2018 it was revealed that Yorgen Fenech was the owner of Panama company 17 Black.

Dr Delia said that while Dr Muscat had said he was staying in office to ensure stability, his position was actually undermining it.

Dr Muscat could not be the one taking decisions in this case because he had been compromised. His position was untenable, Dr Delia said.