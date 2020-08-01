Nationalist leader Adrian Delia confirmed on Saturday that he intends to seek re-election as party leader, just minutes after he lost a third vote of confidence within the party structures.

"I will seek re-election with determination and courage," Delia said, insisting he could not consider resigning because it was the members who had elected them.

"Resigning would be a betrayal."

In a press conference, Delia said he would respect the outcome of the leadership election and would work even harder with whoever won, in the interests of the country and the party.

Should he be elected, Delia said he would bring in changes, which would involve new people who wanted a "new kind of politics" and work as a team.

He said members had to decide whether they wanted a PN of the people or a party of the few.

he was pleased that 92% of councilors voted at the PN general council which was asked to decide whether to confirm him or call a leadership election. This showed that the party was alive, he said.

He said he did not consider Saturday's vote as a vote of no confidence but a decision on the way forward for the convention of party members. Confirmation by the party membership of his leadership in a fresh election would put him on a sound footing to take the political battle to the Labour Party.

Delia said he was not concerned about any personal scrutiny and anyone making allegations about him should substantiate them or assume responsibility.

This was a time to examine one's conscience and decide what the PN should be.

"Should it go to what it was before 2013 or look ahead by changing attitudes and mentality to reach out at the people without arrogance?"