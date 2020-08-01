Nationalist MP Chris Said on Saturday urged party leader Adrian Delia to 'heed the message' after party councillors voted against him and opted for a leadership election.

Referring to comments by Delia that if he is re-elected, he will work for new politics with a new team, he said this was a divisive message, symptomatic of the current situation because Delia had not been able to unite the party.

In no democratic country did a party leader stay on after losing confidence votes in three party organs, he said. It was Adrian Delia himself in an e-mail to supporters who had described Saturday's vote as a vote of confidence, he said.

The MP, who lost to Delia in a leadership election three years ago, said it was important that the PN now had an open, democratic contest which reflected its strength and enthusiasm.

It was also important that valid people came forward as candidates to serve the party and the country.

Asked if his group would work Delia if he was re-elected, Said skirted the question. He said Delia had achieved just 44 per cent of the councillors' votes. He had no doubt that the same vote would be reflected among the party members when they voted.

The MPs, he said, were loyal to the country and the party. They had a duty to ensure that the country had a credible opposition which could be an alternative government.

Said said he did not have the slightest interest to be a candidate in the election.