The demolition of the Corradino site where Jean Paul Sofia was killed is “not normal compared to previous cases” according to Andre Pizzuto, president of the Chamber of Architects.

Sofia was killed and five other workers were injured when a multi-storey building partially collapsed during roofing works. The whole building is now a heap of rubble.

The demolition of the site was flagged by activist Wayne Flask in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning. Flask published photos showing that all that remains of the structure are large mounds of rubble.

It is unclear when the structure was demolished, although this appears to have already been the case by early March when the Opposition held a press conference at the site.

In comments to Times of Malta, Pizzuto pointed to previous instances of building collapses such as that which killed Miriam Pace in 2020, arguing that such sites are usually sealed off and untouched while investigations are underway.

In his post, Flask questioned why the building was demolished, suggesting that the delay in the magisterial inquiry into the accident could be down to the site having been tampered with.

Like Pizzuto, Flask also drew comparisons to the collapse of Miriam Pace's home, highlighting how the courts had found that machinery had been moved the day following the accident in an attempt to mislead investigators.

Although it is unclear who gave the order for the site to be demolished, Pizzuto said he “hoped” that this was done with the blessing of the magistrate in charge of the inquiry.

“If this was done in breach of the magistrate’s authority, then this is very serious and may require criminal action,” he said.

Pressure on magistrate ‘unacceptable’

Pizzuto also had harsh words for what he described as the “unacceptable” pressure being placed on the magistrate.

“The magistrate needs time to carry out all the necessary investigations without the undue pressure being placed on her.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela recently wrote to Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti asking him to ensure that the magisterial inquiry is concluded as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Jean Paul Sofia’s mother has continued to call for a public inquiry into the accident that caused her son’s death.

Abela is insisting that a public inquiry is not needed since a magisterial inquiry is underway.

Aside from the magisterial inquiry, police investigations into the accident are also underway, although it is unclear what stage they are at.

In reply to questions, the police told Times of Malta "as in any other magisterial inquiry, all actions are taken under the strict orders of the inquiring magistrate. The police assist in the proceedings of the magisterial inquiry".