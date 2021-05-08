Malta’s singing star Destiny Chukunyere begins her Eurovision Song Contest journey on Saturday as she heads for Rotterdam ahead of the May 18 competition.

Destiny posted a photo of herself at Malta International Airport on Saturday morning along with a simple caption: “I’m on my way Eurovision Song Contest,” she wrote.

The 18-year-old singer was originally due to represent Malta in the 2020 edition of the Europe-wide contest, but saw that dream shattered when the Eurovision was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But her dream will come true this year in Rotterdam, when she takes the stage to perform Je Me Casse – a song that has made waves both online and with bookmakers since it was released and that was snapped up by Sony Music.

Official bookmakers’ predictions have her as the most likely Eurovision Song Contest winner at this stage, giving her a 20 per cent chance of winning the contest. France’s Barbara Prava and Switzerland’s Gjon’s Tears are the second and third most likely winners, according to bookmakers.

With Malta having never won the Eurovision song contest before, that means Destiny is in line to make local music history should she match the bookies’ expectations.

The Eurovision Song Contest begins on May 18.