Destiny Chuckunyere has vowed to “own the stage” when she performs at the Eurovision Song Contest final in Rotterdam on Saturday night.

“Rest assured that I will give it my all tonight, you deserve the best entertainment and you deserve a colorful song that you can sing to especially after a period that we have gone through together,” the Maltese singer told her fans in a Facebook post published early on Saturday morning.

The 18-year-old star is among the bookmakers’ favourite to clinch the final trophy and has captured the attention of Eurovision fans and celebrities with her powerful voice and catchy entry Je Me Casse, despite controversy over her choice of dress and placement in the final running order.

For Destiny, making it to the Eurovision Song Contest final represents the culmination of a childhood dream.

“The Eurovision Song Contest was one of the reasons I fell in love with music,” she wrote just hours away from her big night.

“I clearly remember sitting on the sofa at home, watching the show amused at everything - the lights, the stage, and the artists. I also clearly remember saying to myself.. one day I will be on that stage, one day I will own that stage. That day is today,” Destiny wrote.

The talented young singer had to put her Eurovision dream on hold last year, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced organisers to cancel the 2020 edition and postpone the show by one year.

RELATED STORIES ‘I do my talking on stage’: Destiny on empowerment and racism

Destiny is no stranger to continental success, having already won the Eurovision’s Junior edition in 2015 with the song Not My Soul. That victory earned her a Medal for Service to the Republic. She was just 13 years old at the time.

Her Saturday night performance will however be the most important of her young career: with a TV audience of around 200 million people, the Eurovision Song Contest remains one of the most-watched events in the world.

"After I do my part, it is in your hands to do your part and vote for me. Let’s create history together, let’s make history together," Destiny wrote.

The Eurovision Song Contest begins on Saturday at 9pm.