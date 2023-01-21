If the government truly wanted to safeguard Malta's open spaces they should start with those provided by nature, Malta’s green party said on Saturday.

Addressing the press in Ħamrun, ADPD Deputy Secretary General Dr Melissa Bagley said that Misraħ is-Sebgħa ta’ Ġunju 1919 "is a classic example of how things should not be done."

"Urban renewal should not be used as an excuse for more parking spaces," she pointed out.

“The €1,500,000 spent on the concrete structure led to the destruction of a square that could have been converted in an open green space for pedestrians in the heart of a residential zone,” she continued.

ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo also added that the Ħamrun square had been destroyed.

"Cars have taken over and are being prioritized by a Government that has recently declared that it wants to reduce cars on our roads," Cacopardo pointed out.

“This is crass inconsistency: the left hand does not know what the right hand is doing,” he said.

He continued to emphasise that pedestrian areas with community spaces – free from all vehicles – should take priority in residential zones.

"People, air quality and streets and spaces dedicated to the community should be of utmost priority. PLPN’s vision for our country – including the digging of more tunnels for traffic – is light years away from that deserving of a modern vision for our urban zones,” said Cacopardo.

Bagley referred to the so-called greening projects announced as part of the PL’s electoral pledge, saying that while proposals for greening in urban areas are commendable, a consistent policy is also required in this sector.

"The policy and related investment on open spaces should reflect the policy declaration made by government, that there should be a 41% reduction of cars by 2030, to the level we had in 1990," she pointed out.

She underlined that the projects announced so far as part of the electoral pledge of €700 million for the greening of urban zones do not augur well and include unnecessary emphasis on new roads and parking spaces.

“This is absolutely misguided. The Minister for the Environment is simply showing us that the PL’s plan for urban renewal are simply buzz words meant to impress: it is simply another excuse for more building and concrete," concluded Bagley.

Cacopardo added that it was also senseless that the Government promotes the need to safeguard open spaces while allowing – indeed encouraging – projects such as unnecessary supermarkets that worsen the traffic situation in our country.

He referred to the proposed development of Comino, “one of the latest obscenities,” to illustrate that the protection the island has been given is "completely ignored by the speculators that the PL and the PN have always supported."

“The Environment Minister should be consistent in her actions and if she truly wanted to safeguard our open spaces she should start with those that have been provided by nature. Only then we may believe her green credentials,” he said.