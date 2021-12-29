Heritage organisation Din L-Art Ħelwa wants a Gozitan architect to be investigated for spearheading the demolition of an antique Xewkija farmhouse that was hailed for its “pristine” architecture.

The farmhouse was almost entirely demolished within a few days earlier this month, after news of its imminent destruction made national headlines. The plans were given the green light by the Planning Authority, despite NGOs flagging several procedural concerns.

On Wednesday, Din L-Art Ħelwa and its Gozo chapter Din L-Art Ħelwa Għawdex said that the architect responsible, Angelo Portelli, and the PA should both be investigated by the environment ombudsman for their role in the demolition.

It said it has also written to the president of the Kamra tal-Periti, Andrew Pizzuto, asking the KTP to launch its own investigation into Portelli for professional misconduct. Other architects with similar track records should also be investigated by the professional body, it said.

The NGO provided several examples of unique features within the now-demolished farmhouse. Photo: Din L-Art Ħelwa

The application to demolish the farmhouse, known as Tal-Ħniena, and replace it with 38 apartments is being fronted by Mark Falzon, who has stated that he is not the owner of the site. Din L-Art Ħelwa said it suspects that Falzon is providing cover to mega-developer Joseph Portelli.

NGO lists application and PA shortcomings

In its statement on Wednesday, it highlighted several concerns with the way in which the destruction had unfolded.

It said that the application stated that “limited demolition” would take place, when in fact more than half the building was demolished. The application form also does not state that rubble walls must be destroyed and trees felled to make way for the development.

Photos submitted to the PA as part of the application “obscured or totally excluded” some of the most important elements of the building – from extra-long roofing slabs to a room dedicated to making ġbejniet or a ‘birth room’, it said.

“It appears that no drawing was submitted to the PA that showed the entire, existing building intact,” Din L-Art Ħelwa said.

Omissions and shortcomings in application forms were compounded by the PA’s failure to check the claims, it said. There is no evidence that any PA officer ever visited the site, with the NGO saying that “the PA appears to have depended entirely on the Perit’s submission to make its assessment.”

This happened even though the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage had flagged the building as being of “evident vernacular and historical value” and said it should be retained “in its entirety”.

Environment and Planning Minister Aaron Farrugia should also demand an internal investigation into how the PA had allowed the destruction to proceed despite red flags, it said.

Din L-Art Ħelwa has previously noted how a case officer assigned to the application made no mention of the building’s historical or architectural value in their report - an omission it described as "inexplicable".

The PA had also endorsed drawings and method statements that were missing basic information, such as the client’s name or the site’s address, and obligatory forms that must be affixed to development sites were not posted on-site, it said.

According to the Kamra tal-Periti’s rules, the professional body can investigate any member, summon witnesses under oath and suspend any architect and civil engineer for up to 12 months.

Meanwhile, Din L-Art Ħelwa and other Gozitan NGOs have asked PA executive council chairman Martin Saliba and planning board chairperson Vince Cassar to meet to discuss pressing Gozitan issues. The Coalition for Gozo sent the request on December 9 but has not yet heard back.