Wandering around the streets of Valletta on Monday, locals and tourists stumbled across a new statue in the popular St George’s square.

The statue is not of a politician or an historic figure, but of Blue, a velociraptor who starred in the recent film, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’, which was filmed partially on location in Malta, with scenes shot in Valletta, Vittoriosa, Mellieħa and Pembroke in 2020.

In the movie, velociraptors, like Blue, leap over churches and chase lead characters through the streets of Valletta.

The €200 million film was originally meant to hit theatres in June 2021 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It premiered in Malta in June.

A close of the statue of Blue, the velociraptor which stars in 'Jurassic World-Dominion' now in Valletta. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The statue of Blue was unveiled by tourism minister Clayton Bartolo and Film Commissioner Johann Grech on Monday.

Similar sculptures of different dinosaur characters will appear in Vittoriosa and Mellieħa, two other film locations for the blockbuster.

Screen tourism

The temporary attractions will remain on display until the end of summer.

Grech said they were the first step towards ‘screen tourism’, with more initiatives to be announced later on.

He said the statues were produced by Universal studios, and come with a plaque providing details of the dinosaur and film.

The attractions are the first step towards 'screen tourism'. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

"We continue to work to ensure that the film industry is back to back with new productions in Malta, and we continue to invest in jobs and for Malta to have a world-class film industry."

Speaking about the impact of 'Jurassic World-Dominion' in Malta, Bartolo said the film has left a positive impact on the island.

"This film showcases Malta as Malta, and has helped to push our film industry reputation, and our tourism," he said.

In the movie, Malta features as a hub for the dinosaur black market, where they are imported and exported, leading to chaotic chase scenes on the streets of the capital city.

Bartolo said the ministry, along with the Film Commission is working on setting up Malta's first-ever soundstage.

He said works will continue to attract more blockbusters to Malta and for the film industry to become a leading 'motor' in the island's tourism strategy.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo (left) and Film Commissioner Johann Grech (right) unveil the dinosaur statue on Monday. Photo: Jonathan Borg