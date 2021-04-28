The family of a man missing since New Year’s Eve has hired private divers to search the deep waters off Mtaħleb cliffs in the hope to establish his fate.

Marcel Pisani, who used a wheelchair after a fall three years ago, was reported missing on December 31 after he left his home on Triq ix-Xitwa, Mosta.

Nearly four months later, the police say investigations are still ongoing and Pisani’s family continues to wait for any updates of what could have happened to him

Speaking to Times of Malta, Alfred Pisani said he continues to patiently wait for any updates of where his son could possibly be.

Pisani and his wife last saw their son on Boxing Day when he visited their home and they last spoke to him on the phone on December 28 at around 5pm.

“We always wonder where Marcel has gone, where he has hidden himself.”

He said that the family has hired two private divers to search the deep waters off Mtaħleb cliffs.

“The divers went down a considerable depth, over 65 metres down, took pictures of the area but to no avail.

“They had no positive outcomes. They found nothing,” he said, with a tone of resignation.

“We are aware the police also sent an underwater remote vehicle and searched different coastal areas but nothing was found,” he added, thanking the police, the Civil Protection Department and the Armed Forces of Malta for helping in the search for his son.

Marcel Pisani drove a blue Renault Captur car. Photo: Police

The family and the police have searched in several areas around the island, including in vacant garages, derelict places or cliff edges, but there is no trace of Marcel or his car so far.

“His brother has also posted several appeals on social media to see if anyone has seen or heard from Marcel but nothing. We continue to wait,” Alfred said.

In January, the police released images of the a light blue Renault Captur with a cream roof, similar to the one the missing man was driving.

“We always hope that, some day, someone might find him or the car. It is a very difficult situation and we cannot have closure until we have news.”

“We must accept the situation; we wait and continue to hope and pray for him,” he said.

Three years ago, Marcel was involved in an accident when he fell and broke his spine. He was extremely active before the accident but the mishap has left him paralysed and in use of a wheelchair.

Bjorn Formosa, founder of ALS Malta and Dar Bjorn, a residential community home that caters for people with neurological diseases, said he had received an email from Marcel four months before he disappeared asking to be admitted to the facility. No beds were available, so they began providing him physiotherapy and counselling services.

A police spokesperson said investigations are still ongoing and will continue to do so until Pisani is found.

“There have been a number of searches throughout the past four months and we will continue to search for Pisani and his car,” the spokesperson said.

He appealed to anyone with any information on Pisani or who has seen his car to call on 119 or report to the nearest police station.