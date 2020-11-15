Opposition leader Bernard Grech urged party members and supporters not to be afraid of change and face the world for the sake of future generations.

“Let us not be afraid of change, let us not be afraid of becoming stronger, let us peer out of the cave and face the world, let us continue renewing so that we can continue improving,” the PN leader told a political event in Żurrieq on Sunday morning.

“Our country is calling us. The people are waiting, and we have a duty towards our children, the future.”

His comments follow a report in The Sunday Times of Malta that the PN is urging MPs who have served through several legislatures to consider stepping aside and make space for newcomers.

On Sunday, Grech said he wanted a young party, when it comes to ideas, solutions, attitude, energy, age and efficacy, which at the same time built on the experience and the maturity of its politicians.

Urging the government to push forward the gender mechanism policy that would ensure equality in Parliament and a fair electoral process, he also called on the Prime Minister to congratulate MEP Roberta Metsola for her election as first vice president of the European Party.

He also called on Abela to put aside cynicism and bullying tactics and discuss services that would ensure elderly people did not continue to merely exist and die before their time.

Grech saluted the memory of Renald Falzon, Qormi’s mayor, who on Friday became COVID-19’s youngest victim at age 46.

He did not know Falzon, but like him, he was a man and a person who deserved dignity. "If we failed Renald, or any of the other 97 COVID-19 victims, we have failed greatly, so we shoulder responsibility... We cannot keep our mouth shut."

Grech also called on the prime minister not to continue treating people like fools and say that the pandemic is under control.

“No government or politician was to blame for the pandemic, however, the Prime Minister should have been wiser when he said that we had won over the pandemic,” he said, adding that Abela had been immature, incorrect and had made a fool of all when he told people to go out and have fun.

“Responsible and honest politicians cannot fool people. They need to say things as they are. Politicians need to understand that all they say can negatively impact people.”

Grech noted that professionals – including doctors and nurses – had said that "if we continue as we are, the health system can collapse".

“We cannot hide the truth - we are obliged to show it. If truth remains hidden as a result of politicians’ irresponsibility, people will continue to die… No one should die before their time is up. No one should be deprived of care because of their age or underlying conditions. No one should be deprived of help because of a shortage of means and human resources.”

The fifth district - a first for a PN leader

In his address, Grech said he would be contesting the fifth district – a first for a PN leader – as he wanted to show people that the party believed in the southern region and workers.

While the PN had always believed in the economy and business, the country, he added, had been built on the back of workers.

He had been elected to lead the PN on the promise that he would unite the party and the Opposition was uniting, strengthening and finding a common voice to discuss maturely and create policy after listening to the people, he said.