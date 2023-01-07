A Maltese documentary student has made a short film following a homeless man and his canine companion to raise money for the duo.

Studying for a MA in Wildlife Documentary Filmmaking, in Manchester, Mark Trapani was assigned a simple task for his first semester as a film-maker: document a person-animal relationship.

I don’t want these people to be ignored - Mark Trapani

Like most creatives, Trapani was not satisfied with completing the assignment and calling it a day. Instead, he took it upon himself to find a cause he believed in, one that he thinks many people forget about in modern society.

“Most people, myself included, tend to look the other way when seeing homeless people begging on the streets,” Trapani told Times of Malta.

“My main intention with making this film was to give a homeless person a platform to tell his story and explain what it’s like to live on the streets, the challenges he faces and the solace he finds in his four-legged companion.

“I wanted to showcase Justin Green as someone we can all relate to. I don’t want these people to be ignored.”

The film was posted on Trapani’s Facebook on Tuesday.

Trapani has also set up an online fundraiser to drum up money for the subjects of his documentary. As of Wednesday afternoon, he had raised €825.

'Bumper the star of the show'

When Trapani began the venture, he had no clue where to look as he was not aware of any homeless people with pets in his area.

One quick Reddit post later and many commenters pointed him towards Green and his best friend, Bumper.

Green sells magazines to make a measly living.

Bumper wrapped up for the winter. Photo: Mark Trapani.

“Bumper is the star of the show,” Green says in the short video profile.

“He’s much more important than me and better looking.”

Titled Bumper, Trapani’s film paints a picture of respect and friendship between the pair.

Any extra cash Green receives he spends on his faithful follower, even keeping Bumper’s health and insurance up to date. In return, Bumper keeps him grounded and focused on the present.

A poster for Bumper featuring Mark Trapani (left) and Justin Green along with his titular mate. Photo: Mark Trapani

'Something to care about'

“He gives me the drive to keep going. I do suffer from mental health problems and he is my cure. Without him, it’s medication and medication. It wasn’t that good so he’s a perfect dog for me, a perfect companion.

“He is everything for me. He gets me out of bed in the morning, keeps me doing stuff,” Green says.

“He gives me something to care about.”

When Trapani first met Green, he bought a copy of The Big Issue – a magazine sold by homeless people to give them a chance at earning a legitimate wage – for £4.

“He told me it was the first magazine he had sold in four days,” Trapani said, lamenting the dire situation Green and others find themselves in.

Green has already found a job for the new year but that raises an urgent issue. If he is going to be working, he will not be able to sell magazines meaning that he will have to last the entire month of January with no money to keep him and Bumper afloat as he waits for his first pay cheque.

Trapani is accepting donations via Go Get Funding, all funds going straight to Green and his “perfect companion”.