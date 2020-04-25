Domestic violence victims can now request free legal advice from specially-trained lawyers hired by the government, the Justice and Equality Ministry announced on Saturday.

Victims will be able to call 24-hour number and be given an appointment with a lawyer “within a few hours”, the ministry said.

If the lawyer responsible for the case believes that there are grounds for the victim to proceed with a civil court case against the aggressor, the victim will then receive free legal representation.

Legal advice will be free-of-charge and given by lawyers engaged by the government for the new service. The service will be available on weekdays between 9am and 3.30pm.

In a statement announcing the service, the government said that the free legal aid service was introduced following a suggestion by MEP Miriam Dalli, who said victims often held back from filing legal action because of concerns about the cost.

Parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar. Video: Equality Ministry

Social workers and experts have warned that domestic violence victims are especially at risk during the coronavirus pandemic, as they have fewer places to turn to, with people told to stay indoors.

How to request legal assistance

Email: domesticviolence.legalaidmalta@gov.mt

Mobile: 7974 7974 (24 hours a day)

Telephone: 2567 4330 (9am – 3:30pm, Monday to Friday)