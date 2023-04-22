People who have lost access to free-to-air television transmission are getting government help to ensure they can continue to receive the service, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici has assured.

His comments came after PN MEP candidate Peter Agius said that 40 per cent of Malta is without free-to-air aerial transmission, leaving them unable to watch Malta’s eight free-to-air channels.

In a video taken at an old people’s home, Agius said that the elderly are particularly affected.

“Here (in the old people’s home) tens of people are missing the little company television provides,” Agius said in the Facebook video.

He said that localities in the centre of Malta such as Msida, St Julian’s, Sliema and Gżira have been left without aerial transmission.

“Practically half of Malta is without free-to-air television,” he said.

“The right to access information about current affairs without payment is a right guaranteed by the European Union,” the MEP candidate said.

Issues with free-to-air transmission came to the fore some months ago, when Times of Malta reported in October that telecom providers planned to close off a telecommunications hub that uses old systems to transmit free-to-air television via aerials.

But in March the government announced a €1.5 million deal between PBS Ltd and GO plc guaranteed free-to-air aerial service for 10 years.

Despite that announcement, transmission problems continue to plague some households.

Times of Malta spoke to two people who do not have free-to-air television.

One said that his San Ġwann home has been without television for two months, after Go PLC's Naxxar transmitter was switched off.

"I pay my taxes, why should I pay Melita or Go for a service that should be free?" he asked. "It is my right to watch the news and be informed."

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

A Tarxien resident said that the quality of his service has drastically reduced ever since the Naxxar transmission point closed down, and he turned his aerial to face Marsaxlokk.

His TV signal borders on the unwatchable whenever it rains, he said.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said problems were being tackled.

He acknowledged that a few people were unable to connect to aerial transmission and said the government was working to assist them.

“We gave them (people who could not connect) assistance and even in some cases brought in technicians to guide them,” Bonnici said.

“I appeal to anyone who is having issues to come forward and the government will do the maximum it can to provide a solution,” the culture minister said.

A ministry spokesperson said that some 40 households have so far asked the government for assistance.

Some geographical factors inhibit aerial transmission but “these are isolated and exceptional cases,” he said.

The government wants to ensure everyone has “the basic right of television,” he said.

“It is our duty to help”.

Times of Malta contacted several mayors and constituent MPs from the centre of Malta and asked if residents had flagged the issue. Most had not been contacted about the situation.

One said that “less than five” residents had lamented the issue to them.