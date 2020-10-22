A Gozitan man who allegedly injured a female pedestrian in a hit-and-run accident in Gżira on Tuesday was granted bail upon his arraignment on Thursday.

Mario Muscat, a 61-year-old boat builder from Għajnsielem, was charged with negligently causing grievous injuries to the 47-year-old woman who was hit and dragged under the Ottawa trailer driven by the accused.

The accident happened in Rue D’Argens, Gżira at 1.15pm.

The driver went on his way, as the victim was given medical assistance on site, before being rushed to hospital where she was certified as suffering life-threatening injuries.

The driver was subsequently tracked down in Gozo. On Thursday, he pleaded not guilty to involuntarily causing the victim grievous injuries, driving dangerously and failing to stop after the accident and inform the police.

He requested bail.

Defence lawyer Joe Giglio described the incident as an “unfortunate” one that happened while the accused was heading back home after a late work shift.

The accident had been caught on onsite footage so material evidence was preserved, argued the lawyer.

The prosecution did not object to the request for bail.

In view of such submissions and considerations, the court, presided over by magistrate Nadine Lia, upheld the request, granting bail against a deposit of €1,000, a personal guarantee of €3,000 and an order to sign the bail book three times a week.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted. Lawyer Roberta Bonello also assisted the accused.